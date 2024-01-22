KCS Wealth Advisory Reduces Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

KCS Wealth Advisory cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $237.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 76.61%.

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

