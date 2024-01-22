KCS Wealth Advisory Reduces Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

KCS Wealth Advisory trimmed its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,011 shares during the period. UBS Group accounts for about 1.1% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 17,021.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $29.27 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $31.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UBS. Bank of America cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UBS

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.