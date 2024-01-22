KCS Wealth Advisory Reduces Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,953 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KB. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,959,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,605 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,619,000 after buying an additional 646,184 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 86.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 600,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,344,000 after acquiring an additional 278,345 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 263.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 301,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 218,885 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $6,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $37.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99. The company has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.97. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 13.98%. Analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on KB Financial Group

About KB Financial Group

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.