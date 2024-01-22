KCS Wealth Advisory Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,531 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $121,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUR opened at $53.46 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.87.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

