KCS Wealth Advisory Increases Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory owned 0.29% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 27,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 6.1% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 3.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. 35.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of TYG opened at $28.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%.

(Free Report)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.