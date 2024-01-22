KCS Wealth Advisory Has $840,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in HP were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 83.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in shares of HP by 84.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

HP Trading Up 1.0 %

HPQ stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $1,130,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at $643,367.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

