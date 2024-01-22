KCS Wealth Advisory Has $5.06 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $93.02 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.23 and a 200-day moving average of $90.84.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

