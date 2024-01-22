KCS Wealth Advisory Has $2.96 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

KCS Wealth Advisory lessened its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,545 shares during the quarter. Kroger makes up 1.3% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 430.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.
Kroger Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSE:KR opened at $45.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.73. The company has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.45. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $50.36.
Kroger Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 45.14%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.30.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
