KCS Wealth Advisory Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,043 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3,682.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FQAL opened at $55.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.41.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

