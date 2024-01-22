KCS Wealth Advisory Decreases Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,949 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 5.4% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $12,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.18. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.20 and a 12 month high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

