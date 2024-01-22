KCS Wealth Advisory Buys 18,056 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,056 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 1.6% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 48,216 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 21,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 10,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $106.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.39 and its 200 day moving average is $78.11. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $65.58 and a 1-year high of $108.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

