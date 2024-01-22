Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC Sells 642 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,958 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after purchasing an additional 868,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,306,455 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,865,614,000 after purchasing an additional 863,026 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,115,353 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,347,119,000 after purchasing an additional 185,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $213.53. 4,737,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,273,544. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.88.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

