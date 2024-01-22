Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 258,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 288,589 shares.The stock last traded at $45.09 and had previously closed at $45.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KAMN shares. StockNews.com raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Kaman alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kaman

Kaman Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kaman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.51%.

Institutional Trading of Kaman

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Kaman by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the second quarter valued at approximately $635,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaman

(Get Free Report)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.