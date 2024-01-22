Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 258,552 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 288,589 shares.The stock last traded at $45.09 and had previously closed at $45.05.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KAMN shares. StockNews.com raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet lowered Kaman from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.51%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Kaman by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Kaman in the second quarter valued at approximately $635,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.
