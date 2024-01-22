Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JNPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $37.41 on Friday. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 5,496 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $199,779.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,778.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $151,512.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,284,534.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,616,166 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,989,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,088,000 after purchasing an additional 325,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,174 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,574,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,651 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510,090 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,732,000 after purchasing an additional 151,319 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

