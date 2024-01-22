JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV) vs. Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Head-To-Head Review

JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) and Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for JSB Financial and Bancolombia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Bancolombia 1 5 0 0 1.83

Bancolombia has a consensus price target of $30.65, indicating a potential downside of 3.92%. Given Bancolombia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bancolombia is more favorable than JSB Financial.

Dividends

Profitability

JSB Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Bancolombia pays an annual dividend of $3.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Bancolombia pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares JSB Financial and Bancolombia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JSB Financial N/A N/A N/A Bancolombia 14.35% 18.16% 2.03%

Volatility & Risk

JSB Financial has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bancolombia has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JSB Financial and Bancolombia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JSB Financial N/A N/A $3.90 million N/A N/A Bancolombia $28,185.83 billion 0.00 $1.36 billion $5.94 5.37

Bancolombia has higher revenue and earnings than JSB Financial.

Summary

Bancolombia beats JSB Financial on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JSB Financial

JSB Financial Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jefferson Security Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage, construction, commercial, and home equity loans. It also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, paperless statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant, and credit and debit card services. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia S.A. provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, and overdrafts; factoring; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides hedging instruments, including futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; life, auto, commercial, and homeowner's insurance products; telephone and mobile phone banking services; and online and computer banking services. Further, the company provides project and acquisition finance, loan syndication, corporate loans, debt and equity capital markets, principal investments, M&A, hedging strategies, restructurings, and structured financing; money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment and corporate trust, and custody; internet-based trading platform; inter-bank lending and repurchase agreements; managing escrow accounts, and investment and real estate funds; and transportation, securities brokerage, maintenance and remodeling, and outsourcing services, as well as provides technology services. Bancolombia S.A. was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Medellín, Colombia.

