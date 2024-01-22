JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Acquired by Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC

Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,598 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 34.5% of Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $36,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPQ opened at $51.55 on Monday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

