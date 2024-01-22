JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $113.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $107.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.65.

PACCAR stock opened at $96.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $98.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.45 and a 200-day moving average of $88.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in PACCAR by 98,391.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,477,000 after buying an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 53.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,885,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

