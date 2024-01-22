JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target to $44.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FHI. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Shares of FHI stock opened at $35.40 on Thursday. Federated Hermes has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $402.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federated Hermes will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 69.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

