JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 731,128 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 382% from the previous session’s volume of 151,741 shares.The stock last traded at $46.11 and had previously closed at $45.95.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.15.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $135,000.
About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.
