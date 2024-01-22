JMP Securities Raises PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Price Target to $12.50

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PFLT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFLT

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $691.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently 175.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $668,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,127,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,341,000 after acquiring an additional 121,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.