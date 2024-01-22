JMP Securities Downgrades Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) to Market Perform

JMP Securities downgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CNTY. Macquarie downgraded Century Casinos from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Century Casinos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Shares of CNTY stock opened at $3.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $10.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $107.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.63.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $161.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Casinos will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 671.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Century Casinos by 812.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 49.0% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

