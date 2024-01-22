JMP Securities Boosts Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT) Price Target to $47.00

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JMP Securities from $31.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 160.24% from the stock’s current price.

Sagimet Biosciences Trading Up 164.8 %

Shares of SGMT stock traded up $11.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.06. 34,268,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,953. Sagimet Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sagimet Biosciences will post -20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sagimet Biosciences

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional lipid metabolism pathways. Its lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a FASN inhibitor for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and acne.

