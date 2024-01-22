JMP Securities Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $150.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.79.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $146.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $146.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,719 shares of company stock worth $25,983,525 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 487,435,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,785,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,159,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,205 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,481,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,671 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

