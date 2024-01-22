Jito Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $236.50 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Jito token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.06 or 0.00005105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jito has a total market cap of $236.50 million and approximately $72.63 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jito has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jito

Jito was first traded on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 117,197,247 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.13697376 USD and is down -0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $50,741,195.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

