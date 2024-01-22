JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 33.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the second quarter worth $116,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 13.2% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 62,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 24.0% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,685,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,138,000 after purchasing an additional 519,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $220,000. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:MUC opened at $10.97 on Monday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.