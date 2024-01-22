JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $300,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $436.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $417.36 and its 200-day moving average is $404.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $340.21 and a 52 week high of $437.07.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Barclays cut their price target on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $461.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MA

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 516,164 shares of company stock valued at $199,248,209 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.