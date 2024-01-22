JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $192,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 95.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix by 14.3% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,900 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,137,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in Netflix by 5.7% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 4,841 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Netflix by 4.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,214 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $482.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $475.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $503.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.74.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

