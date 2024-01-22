JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,549 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,222,031,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,997,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,083,000 after acquiring an additional 457,617 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,826,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,097,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,112,000 after acquiring an additional 407,410 shares in the last quarter.

SPYG stock opened at $67.19 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $50.98 and a twelve month high of $67.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average is $61.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

