JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Insider Acquires £49,580.83 in Stock

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) insider Andy Higginson purchased 45,487 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £49,580.83 ($63,087.96).

Shares of LON JD opened at GBX 111.25 ($1.42) on Monday. JD Sports Fashion Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 110.05 ($1.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 213.12 ($2.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 148.85 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 144.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,781.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 447 ($5.69).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

