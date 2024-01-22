Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 98,786.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 364,078,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,921,191,000 after purchasing an additional 363,709,934 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after acquiring an additional 922,054 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 24.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,640,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,696,000 after acquiring an additional 726,875 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 861.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 547,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,622,000 after acquiring an additional 490,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 101.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,119,000 after acquiring an additional 433,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Citigroup began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $161.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.54.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.72. 44,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.04 and its 200-day moving average is $158.10. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $184.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

