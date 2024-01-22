J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $199.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $178.00 to $199.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $198.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at $835,529.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total value of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $2,939,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.6% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 98,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $28,701,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $10,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

