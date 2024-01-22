Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Trading 5.8% Higher

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.83 and last traded at $8.79. 109,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 489,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

IE has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 51.64% and a negative net margin of 4,787.04%. On average, analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin sold 61,953 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $636,257.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,047 shares in the company, valued at $7,271,642.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IE. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the second quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 533.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 54.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

