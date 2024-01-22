ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.90

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.90 and last traded at $90.40, with a volume of 161209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.40.
The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day moving average is $77.97.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITOCHU Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.
ITOCHU Company Profile
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
