ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $90.90

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.90 and last traded at $90.40, with a volume of 161209 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.40.

ITOCHU Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day moving average is $77.97.

Get ITOCHU alerts:

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ITOCHU Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITOCHU

ITOCHU Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOCY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ITOCHU by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ITOCHU by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 553,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,899,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in ITOCHU during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $707,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ITOCHU by 1,238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.