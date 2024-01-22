Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Trading Up 6.9%

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.62. 11,525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 78,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Ispire Technology Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Ispire Technology by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 990,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

