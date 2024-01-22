iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by RCS Financial Planning LLC

RCS Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.10. The stock had a trading volume of 145,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,033. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $79.16 and a 1-year high of $129.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.32.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

