iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Sets New 12-Month High at $102.66

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $102.66 and last traded at $104.38, with a volume of 2809473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,580,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $392,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,632 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,673,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,171 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,221,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,325,000 after purchasing an additional 859,666 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,778,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,301,000 after buying an additional 737,977 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

