iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $121.73

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $121.73 and last traded at $122.18, with a volume of 730687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.71.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $22,912,000. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

