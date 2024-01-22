iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by WealthSpring Partners LLC

WealthSpring Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after buying an additional 969,207,649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $510,304,000 after buying an additional 4,404,774 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,032,000 after buying an additional 1,989,759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after buying an additional 1,510,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,732.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 603,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,559,000 after buying an additional 570,233 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.12. 312,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,798. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $111.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.25 and its 200-day moving average is $105.39.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

