iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Black Diamond Financial LLC

Black Diamond Financial LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 122,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $87,000.

Shares of TIP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.10. The company had a trading volume of 498,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,163. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.39.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

