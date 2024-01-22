iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Boosted by Meridian Wealth Partners LLC

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $266.55. 185,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,056. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.39 and a 12 month high of $267.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

