iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.36. 13,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,191. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $93.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

