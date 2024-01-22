iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Stake Lifted by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 103.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 668,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,787 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.7% of MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $22,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQLT. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of IQLT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.66. 577,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,519. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average is $35.20. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $37.74.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

