iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.32

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.32 and last traded at $39.11, with a volume of 106029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Down 1.2 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 10,025.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
