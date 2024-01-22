iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $64.22

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.22 and last traded at $64.09, with a volume of 37873 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.98.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGRO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 175,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 172,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 110,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after purchasing an additional 21,661 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 91,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,155 shares during the period.

About iShares International Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

