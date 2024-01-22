iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 470,104 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session’s volume of 185,037 shares.The stock last traded at $22.33 and had previously closed at $22.30.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.02.
iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0679 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
