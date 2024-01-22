iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Position Decreased by RCS Financial Planning LLC

RCS Financial Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 1.3% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.91. 29,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,802. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.71. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $84.19 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.337 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

