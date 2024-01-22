iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Cut by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 806,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,748 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 2.2% of SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $35,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 112,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 27,296 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 307,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after buying an additional 41,541 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2,180.0% in the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,102,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,205,000 after buying an additional 1,054,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,414. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1454 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

