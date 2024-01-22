iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,971,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,988,000 after acquiring an additional 737,693 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,827,000 after purchasing an additional 957,916 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,212,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,395,000 after purchasing an additional 212,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,174,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,817,000 after purchasing an additional 669,847 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB stock opened at $45.54 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

