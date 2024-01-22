iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Acquired by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000.

IUSG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.62. 456,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,887. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.97. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.93 and a 1-year high of $108.11. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

