iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Lutz Financial Services LLC

Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of IJR traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,529,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,165. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.91. The company has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

